Delegation heads to World Travel Market to promote Jordan's tourism

By JT - Nov 06,2017 - Last updated at Nov 06,2017

AMMAN — As part of its efforts to promote Jordanian tourism, the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) is participating in London’s World Travel Market (WTM), one of the largest specialised tourism exhibitions in the world running from November 6 to 8. 

The Jordanian delegation is headed by Director General of JTB Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, a JTB statement said on Monday. 

The national representation includes JTB members, employees of the Royal Jordanian Airlines, in addition to travel and tourism offices and Jordanian hotels.

In the statement, Arabiyat highlighted the importance of Jordan’s participation, noting that the WTM is one of the largest touristic events worldwide, with the participation of representatives from around 150 countries. 

The delegation’s participation in the four-day event aims to promote Jordan and “place it on the international tourism map”, he said.

Arabiyat noted that the WTM, held annually in London, provides a platform for a variety of tourism destinations and industry sectors to be presented to British and international industry experts.

The event is an opportunity for industry leaders to meet, network and negotiate in one place, to strengthen their relationship and create partnerships.

 

Arabiyat noted that, as part of its promotional plan for the current year, the JTB and concerned stakeholders have participated in a number of tourist exhibitions in many targeted countries.

