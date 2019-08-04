Demand for mamoul sweetens woman baker’s livelihood

AMMAN — With Eid Al Adha drawing near, Jordanians’ demand of mamoul and chocolate has increased despite the bitter economic situation many go through.

Mamoul is the sweet cake stuffed with date paste or nuts and traditionally offered to guests with coffee during eid.

To make ends meet, Jordanian woman Umm Yahya works from home selling home-made pastries and sweets in Irbid, and with eid approaching, the demand of mamoul is bringing succour to her.

“My husband passed away a few years ago, and the pension is not enough to cover our rent, bills and other needs. My only son Yahya works in a small shop and helps me financially,” Umm Yahya told The Jordan Times over the phone.

“I normally bake pastries at home but during eid, I make mamoul to sell around, and it helps me get by a month or two without being pressured,” she said.

Umm Yahya said she used to make the traditional sweet with her family ever since she could remember, noting that there are two types of mamoul: Date paste mamoul and heartnuts (Japanese walnut) mamoul, which are made with local semolina, margarine and frying oil.

“Once we finish the all the work, Yahya helps me wrap up the baked mamoul and we sell what we can to our neighbours and some local sweet shops who know about my work,” she said.

“Eid Al Fitr and Al Adha are an opportunity for us to improve our conditions and meet our needs as well, especially since I have been doing this for many years and people know me now.”