As in-demand specialties announced, some choose majors based on passion

AMMAN — The Unified Admission Unit has published the most in-demand majors and specialties that are classified as stagnant and saturated in the public sector on its website.

The stagnant disciplines for females include: Elementary, special and physical education, physiology, Sharia and Islamic studies, management information systems, banking and financial sciences, sociology, economy, geography, fine arts, archaeology, chemical, telecommunication and industrial engineering, among others.

Meanwhile, majors that have much competition and are already saturated for females include: Chemistry, biology, pharmacology, hospital administration, physical therapy, English and Arabic literature, businesses administration and accounting, architecture, in addition to laboratory studies and dentistry.

Top majors in demand for females are all medical specialties, midwifery and meteorology, according to the unit’s website.

As for males, the areas of specialisation in high demand include: Radiology, geography, meteorology, statistics, biology, physics, mathematics, chemistry, all medical specialties and nursing.

Fine arts, banking and financial sciences, marketing, power engineering, political science, hotel management, foreign languages, as well as, journalism and media are among the stagnant majors for males in the Kingdom, according to the unit.

Majors such as economy, architecture, pharmacology, geology, administrative sciences, chemical, industrial, electronic, mechanical and biomedical engineering are saturated.

Seren Alami, a fresh Tawjihi graduate who scored 91.2 per cent in the literary stream, said that she has “always loved the Spanish language and with or without the unit’s announcement on in-demand, saturated and stagnant majors, she will study what she loves and has passion for”.

“Every person has unique characteristics that help them stand out in a fierce competition for employment,” she told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

“It is not just about what you study because your personality and skills also matter nowadays, so to be a top candidate you need to be good at what you want to become,” Alami added.

Alla Ratab, a pharmacy student told The Jordan Times that if she had known about the Unified Admission Unit announcement regarding in-demand and stagnant majors, “she would not have given it any attention”, adding that she finds the announcement “inaccurate as it only focuses on job opportunities, especially in the public sector”.

Ratab added that many graduates choose certain fields “because they have no other choice or they follow the societal perceptions about given majors”.

Yara Sanwar, also a fresh Tawjihi graduate who scored 81 per cent in the scientific stream, told The Jordan Times that she would like to major in psychology.

“Psychology involves a significant amount of interaction, but the problem is that it is defined as a stagnant field in Jordan which makes me rethink my choices,” Sanwar said.

Wa’ad Qasem who scored 93.1 per cent in the literary stream said she has “always wanted” to major in business.

Yet, “as everyone she knows who chose that major ended up unemployed or working for an insurance company”, she decided to choose “updated business majors” to find job opportunities in different industries.