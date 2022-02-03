Deputising for King, Fazza attends funeral of former Royal Court chief Odeh

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Ali Fazza, special adviser to His Majesty, on Thursday attended the funeral of former Royal Court chief, senator and minister Adanan Abu Odeh who was laid to rest at the Sahab Cemetery.

Fazza conveyed His Majesty's condolences to Abu Odeh's family.

Abu Odeh passed away on Wednesday. He served the country through the several leadership posts he assumed, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.