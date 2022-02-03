You are here
Deputising for King, Fazza attends funeral of former Royal Court chief Odeh
By JT - Feb 03,2022 - Last updated at Feb 03,2022
AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Ali Fazza, special adviser to His Majesty, on Thursday attended the funeral of former Royal Court chief, senator and minister Adanan Abu Odeh who was laid to rest at the Sahab Cemetery.
Fazza conveyed His Majesty's condolences to Abu Odeh's family.
Abu Odeh passed away on Wednesday. He served the country through the several leadership posts he assumed, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
