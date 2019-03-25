Diplomat calls for opening embassy in Bangladesh, bolstering bilateral ties

AMMAN — Bangladeshi Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Enayet Hossain in an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, said on Monday that there are some 100,000 Bangladeshis in Jordan, working in garment factories and households.

On the occasion of his country’s national day, the ambassador called for opening a Jordanian embassy in Bangladesh, in light of the ongoing developments in bilateral relations.

Hossain also stressed the importance of launching flights between the two countries to ease cooperation and facilitate the issuance of entry visas for Bangladeshis.

Business ties are building, the diplomat said, as well as tourism and investment relations.

Bangladesh is looking forward to boosting tourism cooperation under the upcoming memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Tourism, the ambassador told Petra.

It is doubly important, he explained, given the cultural and historical richness of both Jordan and Bangladesh, as the two countries have a lot to offer in regards to tourism.

Cooperation in the fields of agriculture, environment and other sectors is growing too, he added, underlining the need to bolster trade exchange and investment, in light of the multiple memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries.

So far, trade exchange does not exceed $10 million, he noted, highlighting that it can be boosted beyond its current state.

Hossain called on Bangladeshi businessmen and companies to invest in Jordan, in a move to reciprocate Jordanian investments in Bangladesh.

The two countries have long supported each other in various international forums and organisations, he added, reiterating the importance of joint stances on issues of common interest.

Bangladesh is invested in the fight against terrorism and endeavours to uproot its evil, the ambassador reaffirmed, expressing his country’s appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah’s efforts and initiatives.

The ambassador referred to the Amman Message, which according to him reflects the true image of Islam, Petra reported.

Bangladesh supports the Palestinian cause and the importance of establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, guaranteeing the Palestinian people their rights, Hossain stated.

He also condemned the killing of civilians and the lack of respect for international humanitarian law and unlawful unilateral measures, as reported by Petra.

The ambassador expressed appreciation for His Majesty’s directives and initiative to issue the general pardon, which has benefited a number of Bangladeshis in Jordan.