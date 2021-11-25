You are here
Disi resumes water pumping
By JT - Nov 25,2021 - Last updated at Nov 25,2021
The Disi pipeline resumed pumping water as of Thursday, after five days of water pumping suspension for annual maintenance works (Petra file photo)
AMMAN — The Disi pipeline resumed pumping water as of Thursday, after five days of water pumping suspension for annual maintenance works.
The Ministry of Water said that pumping was scheduled to get back to normal as of Thursday afternoon with each region to receive water according to the weekly schedule, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Nov 24, 2021
Nov 25, 2021
Nov 25, 2021
Opinion
Nov 25, 2021
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.