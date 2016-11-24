Egyptian vocal artist Mohamed Mounir to perform in Jordan in December

AMMAN — Jordan will host Egyptian actor and singer Mohamed Mounir on December 16 at Amman Arena, according to organisers.

Mounir, with a musical career of more than three decades, will meet his Jordanian audience at an event organised and produced by M.Madfai and iJordan company on December 16.

The Egyptian singer is known as “The King” in reference to his album and play “El Malek Howwa El Malek”, which translates into “the king is the king”, and he will be performing at a concert held under the patronage of HRH Princess Alia in the capital.

Ticket prices range from JD70 to JD30. Tickets are available at iJordan’s offices at Zara Centre, or online on www.sajilini.com.

Organisers said the hashtag #MounirInAmman will be used for the concert. More information is available on 064611014 or at 0797900500.

Juman Obeidat, senior account executive at iJordan’s PR department, said the concert is also aimed at boosting the tourism sector.

She said this year, Jordan has paid attention to the art scene and hosted international, local and regional artists, singers and bands, to promote tourism, making the Kingdom a main destination for Arab and international musicians.

In the summer, Spanish singer and Grammy award winner Enrique Iglesias performed in August, while in September, Greek composer and producer Yanni and Beirut-based composer and oud player Marcel Khalife performed at the Amman Citadel.

As part of the Dead Sea Live Nights, the Lebanese Rahabani Brothers and Kadhim Al Saher performed in September.