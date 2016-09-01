‘Eid Al Adha begins on September 12’

AMMAN — Eid Al Adha will begin on September 12, Chief Islamic Justice Ahmad Hilayel said on Thursday, after Saturday was announced as the first day of Dhul Hijja.

Monday, September 12, or the 10th day of the Islamic lunar month of Dhul Hijja, will be the first day of Eid Al Adha, Hilayel said, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

By celebrating Eid Al Adha, or the feast of the sacrifice, Muslims mark the end of another major ritual in Islam, the Hajj, or the greater pilgrimage to Mecca, while Eid Al Fitr is a celebration of the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The key Hajj ritual is Arafa Day, this year marked on September 11, when millions of pilgrims ascend Arafat Mount from morning till sunset.