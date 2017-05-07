Eight officers charged following death in police custody

By Rana Husseini - May 07,2017 - Last updated at May 07,2017

AMMAN — Eight police officers were charged on Sunday of beating to death a young man in custody on Tuesday in Jiza, south of Amman, official sources said.

Raed Amar, 18, was being held at Jiza police station, 30km south of Amman for an alleged theft last week when he died in Badia police custody, allegedly as a result of torture and abuse.

Following his death, Public Security Department (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Sarhan Faqih ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident and identify the officers involved in the questioning and alleged abuse.

Various charges have reportedly been brought against the eight officers, in addition to the main one, including extracting confessions under duress, abuse of power and causing intentional harm, said the government's human rights coordinator, Basil Tarawneh.

"We are very content with the outcome of the probe and the charges levelled against the suspects. This is clear proof that no one is above the law and that the state will not tolerate any incidents that involve torture or abuse of detainees," Tarawneh told The Jordan Times.

It also indicates that Jordan is a country which respects the rule of law and protects the dignity and safety of its citizens, Tarawneh added.

A team of government pathologists had indicated that the victim suffered from several bruises on different parts of his body.

Meanwhile, Amar’s uncle Ibrahim Amar told The Jordan Times that the family “will receive the body on Monday for burial”.

The family had initially refused to receive the body until the investigation committee identified the individuals allegedly responsible.

“The decision that came out on Sunday is just and an unusual step that will hopefully ensure justice for our son. But we hope that the procedures will continue and that the perpetrators will be punished. It will prove that Jordan has improved when it comes to human rights,” Ibrahim Amar said.

Mohammad Amar, another uncle, told The Jordan Times in a previous interview that his nephew was “held in police custody for six days on charges of theft”, reportedly after another suspect had implicated him in the case.

Tarawneh stressed that his office will follow up on the case when it is referred to the Police Court.

Amar is survived by his parents and seven siblings, including four brothers and three sisters, according to one of his relatives.