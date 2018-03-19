El Hassan Bin Talal Award winners announced

AMMAN — The General Secretariat of The Higher Council for Science and Technology on Monday announced the winning projects of "El Hassan Bin Talal Award for Scientific Excellence" allocated this year to institutions of higher education.

The first award (7000 JD) was granted to the Jordan University of Science and Technology (PSUT) for its project titled "Initiating and Developing a Referral Diagnostic Laboratory for Transboundary Animal Diseases, and Abortive and Neonatal Diseases", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The second prize (5000 JD) was shared between Petra University for its project dubbed "Development of oral insulin delivery system”, and the University of Jordan for its project "Cell Therapy Centre".

The third award (3000 JD) was shared between the Hashemite University for its project "The University Academic Nursery" and the Al Hussein Bin Talal University for "The role of Petra College for tourism and archaeology in uncovering and introducing the cultural heritage of Jordan".

Some 25 applications took part in the competition, from 14 higher education institutions.

The winners will be honoured at the award ceremony, to be held at the Royal Cultural Centre on April 5 under the patronage of HRH Prince El Hassan, president of the Higher Council for Science and Technology.