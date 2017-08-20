Election results sent to Cabinet for publication

AMMAN — The Independent Election Commission (IEC) sent the final results of the municipal and provincial elections to the government to be published in the Official Gazette, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Sunday.

IEC spokesman Jihad Al Momani said that every candidate has the right to file an appeal to the Appeals Court within 15 days from the publication date, in accordance with Article 32 of the Decentralisation Law.

He also pointed out that every candidate is entitled to file an appeal to the Court of First Instance within 15 days from the date of publication of the results in the Official Gazette in accordance with the provisions of Article 61 of the Municipalities Law.

The IEC announced last Wednesday the results of municipal and decentralisation elections, when a total of 6,622 men and women candidates competed for 2,444 seats on Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s elections, Jordanians elected mayors, members of municipal councils as well as the governorate councils, which were elected for the first time under the Decentralisation Law.