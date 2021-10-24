Empowerment programme aids young Jordanian in charting career path

By care - Oct 24,2021 - Last updated at Oct 24,2021

AMMAN — During his undergraduate studies at Yarmouk University, Musab Dhoun, 23, worked hard to obtain the necessary professional skills and build expertise in various fields in the hopes of building a strong career path.

As a student from 2016 to 2021, he worked in many restaurants in the northern city of Irbid, some 80 kilometres north of Amman.

Dhoun also attended a number of training courses in addition to participating in many campaigns that called for increased civic and political engagement for youth.

"This has improved my skills and enhanced my activism and volunteering," Dhoun said.

Dhoun graduated from Yarmouk University in June this year with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

He is currently undergoing specialised training on marketing and other market-tested strategies at a consultants academy along with other 15 participants.

The training programme, implemented in cooperation with CARE International, aims to provide young people with the necessary professional skills that can help them enter the labour market and set up their income-generating projects.

“CARE covers my monthly expenses throughout the training period," he said.

CARE's youth empowerment programme provides participants with “real workplace” experience and a set of professional skills that can help them make more informed career choices and improve their employment prospects.

Dhoun plans to pursue a master's degree in leadership and entrepreneurship to increase his job opportunities. He also plans to obtain a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification, the global benchmark for management accountants and financial professionals.

CARE International Jordan is implementing the training programme in cooperation with the private sector. The programme, which targets a group of young people from Amman, Zarqa, Karak and Mafraq, promotes entrepreneurship and private sector engagement and help young people build their personalised network of support.

Under the programme, the trainees are offered specialised training on customer service, telephone sales, telemarketing, accounting, human resource management, office management, information technology and translation.

(CARE Jordan contributed this article to The Jordan Times)