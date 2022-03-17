EMRC to announce launch of 2 new fuel companies

Director of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company's warehouses Yaqoub Bani Taha speaks during media tour organised by the EMRC on Wednesday (Photo by Batool Ghaith)

AQABA — The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) said that all oil and gas ships which the Kingdom has received since the beginning of the year conform to standards and specifications.

During a media tour by the EMRC on Wednesday, director of the Directorate of Petroleum and Oil Shale Zaid Sammour emphasised that the EMRC refused entry to oil ships that did not conform to the standards and specifications more than once.

Sammour said that the EMRC granted the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company nine new operating licences last week.

According to Sammour, the licences granted include three licences for filling liquefied gas in Amman, Zarqa and Irbid, and others for the expansion project, refining crude oil and importing mineral oils, in addition to licences for the central distribution of liquefied petroleum gas.

During this month, the EMRC will announce two new fuel companies to be added to the three companies currently operating, Sammour added.

Yaqoub Bani Taha, director of the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company's warehouses, said that the warehouse site receives crude oil and gas vessels, with three types of oil and liquefied gas vessels, to be stored in the warehouses.

Bani Taha noted that the storage capacity of the warehouses is 100,000 tonnes of gas, 40,000 tonnes of gasoline, and 80,000 tonnes of diesel.