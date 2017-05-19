Ensuring refugees’ safety adds to hosting costs — minister

By JT - May 19,2017 - Last updated at May 19,2017

AMMAN — Interior Minister Ghaleb Zu'bi on Friday said that protecting the safety of Syrian refugees and host communities adds to the cost of hosting.

He made his remarks at a meeting with Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Zu'bi said that the "high" cost of hosting Syrian refugees does not only include shelter, relief and living requirements but it also includes additional expenses incurred as the Kingdom works to ensure security and safety for refugees and host communities.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments related to Syrian refugees, means to fight terrorism and bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Canada.

Zu’bi commended Canada for receiving thousands of Syrians on its land, which, he said, helps alleviate the burdens shouldered by neighbouring host countries.

The interior minister stressed that Jordan has reached its limit in terms of capability to handle the six-year crisis, which has affected all aspects of Jordanians’ lives and all vital sectors, calling on the international community to increase support for Jordan to enable it to continue providing assistance to refugees and alleviate the impacts of the crisis.

As for terrorism, Zu’bi said that Jordan plays a central role in the fight against terrorism and extremism on all ideological and military levels.

For his part, the Canadian minister commended the Kingdom as a major refugee host, pledging his country’s support for Amman to carry along with its humanitarian mission.