Entrepreneurs encouraged to attend WEF session in Amman

AMMAN — Entrepreneurs have been encouraged to register their attendance for a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa on Thursday, May 18, at the King Hussein Business Park in Amman.

With the WEF due to run at the Dead Sea from May 19 until May 21, the session in the capital, held in partnership with King Abdullah II Fund for Development, will be open to all entrepreneurs, but they must register their interest online in advance at www.innovative.jo, a statement from the organisers said on Tuesday.

This year’s forum will see an emphasis on entrepreneurs and business start-ups, with the WEF partnering with the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, to bring together 100 Arab start-ups that are “shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution”, according to a statement on the WEF website.

With the full support and presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah and Queen Rania, this year marks the Forum’s ninth meeting in Jordan and the 16th meeting in the region.

More than 1,000 business and political leaders and representatives from civil society, international organisations, youth and the media from over 50 countries will participate under the theme “Enabling a Generational Transformation” organisers have announced.