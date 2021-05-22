Environment minister calls for further move towards green economy

By JT - May 22,2021 - Last updated at May 22,2021

AMMAN — This year’s International Day for Biological Diversity, observed annually on May 22, is marked under the theme “We’re part of the solution”.

The slogan was chosen to be a continuation of the momentum generated last year under the over-arching theme, “Our solutions are in nature”, which served as a reminder that biodiversity remains the answer to several sustainable development challenges, according to the UN website.

On the occasion, Environment Minister Nabil Masarweh highlighted the need for a further move towards a green economy, which requires “enhancing harmony and interaction with nature”.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the minister said that Jordan, despite its relatively small geographical area, enjoys “unique” natural habitats, as the Kingdom’s nature encompasses multiple climates and geological compositions.

Jordan has three major ecosystems, land, sea and wetlands, he said, noting that within these different regions there are 13 different plant patterns, each containing diverse flora and fauna with approximately 2,500 plant species, 434 bird species, 82 mammal species and 98 species of reptiles registered in the Kingdom.

He added that the ministry, in partnership with local and international institutions, has taken effective measures to protect biodiversity in the Kingdom, notably launching the National Nature Reserve Network, which currently includes 10 nature reserves representing the Kingdom’s geographical regions and different plant patterns, as well as the declaration of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, among other projects aimed to preserve Jordan’s natural capital.

This year’s theme “We’re part of the solution” emphasises the importance of building a future in harmony with nature, he said, calling for taking immediate cooperative measures to build a flexible and sustainable global economy that takes natural resources into account.