Environment Ministry campaigns for eco-friendly bags

Participants pose for a photo during an event at a commercial centre to distribute eco-friendly cotton bags (Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Environment)

AMMAN — The Ministry of Environment launched an awareness campaign on Tuesday titled “Kisna Akhdar” (Our bag is green) to encourage a shift towards sustainable consumption and shopping.

As part of a national effort and in cooperation with governmental institutions, civil society organisations and international partners, the ministry distributed eco-friendly cotton bags in six commercial centres across Amman.

“The campaign will go on for a whole month, during which 30,000 eco-friendly bags will be distributed to shoppers across the Kingdom,” the ministry said in a statement made available to The Jordan Times.

The ministry aims to ensure the sustained delivery of its environmental awareness messages to all segments of Jordanian society, the statement said.

Implemented in cooperation with Basel Convention Regional Centre for Training and Technology Transfer for the Arab States and Awraq Media, a programme aimed to empower young journalists and introduce them to mobile journalism, the campaign also seeks to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags.

“Awareness raising messages will be broadcasted through radio and on social media platforms, and various activities will be organised in universities, civil society institutions and parks,” Awraq Media Executive Director Zaina Hamdan said.

“When people use eco-friendly bags they contribute to a genuine cause,” Baraa Ahmad, a Jordanian environmentalist, told The Jordan Times.

Using a reusable bag is a “simple green move” that makes a huge difference, Ahmad said. “Reusable bags are convenient, safe and help show our commitment towards Jordan,” Ahmed added.