Erdogan expected in Amman Monday

By JT - Aug 20,2017 - Last updated at Aug 20,2017

AMMAN — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to the Kingdom Monday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Erdogan is scheduled to hold talks with His Majesty King Abdullah on the ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and the recent regional developments.

The visit to Jordan coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Jordan and Turkey.

The two countries are bound by a free trade agreement that, according to last year’s figures, had contributed to doubling the trade volume to about $1 billion.

In March 2016, they signed around a dozen agreements and protocols to regulate and expand cooperation in a wide range of sectors.

