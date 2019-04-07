Erekat hails Jordan’s stances on Jerusalem

AMMAN — Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat on Saturday praised His Majesty King Abdullah’s historical stances on Jerusalem and its holy sites and commended His Majesty’s utter rejection for Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Erekat referred to the Jordanian reactions that followed the remarks of Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, after which King Abdullah received a statement from Romanian President Klaus Iohannis denying his prime minister’s remarks.

The secretary general also praised His Majesty’s cancellation of the visit to Romania, which highlights that “Jerusalem is not up for negotiation to Jordan”.

Erekat expressed gratitude and appreciation for His Majesty’s role as the custodian over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as for Jordan’s efforts, through the Awqaf Ministry, in administrating Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif and providing all necessary equipment.

As for what is dubbed as the “deal of the century”, Erekat said that it is “completely rejected”, describing it as an attempt to bury the Palestinian cause and noting that Israel has already implemented some of its clauses through the expansion of settlements and the recognition of Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that the Palestinian administration is boycotting all parties that recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and boycotts the US administration as well through a unified national Palestinian stance.