EU top official to begin official cooperation visit

AMMAN — Johannes Hahn, commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, will begin a two-day visit to Jordan on Sunday, where he will reconfirm the EU support for country's endeavours to foster its economic development, acknowledge Jordan's role as a pillar of stability in the region and discuss how the EU can best partner with Jordan in its reform process.

The commissioner will also sign a new EU-funded programme to enhance the rule of law and support reforms to enhance effectiveness of the justice sector and increase access to justice, according to a statement by EU NEAR.

Ahead of the visit, Hahn said: "Jordan is a key partner for the EU. Our support is for the long-term, and the EU will continue to work with the government to create opportunities, promote entrepreneurship and generate economic growth. This visit will allow me to identify how the EU can further support economic development and reforms in Jordan to strengthen the economy and attract foreign investors".

He added: "I deeply respect the contribution Jordan is making in hosting so many Syrian refugees. The EU will host a third Brussels conference on the future of Syria and the region in March 2019 that will re-confirm EU support to Jordan."

The commissioner will meet with His Majesty King Abdullah, Prime Minister Omar Razzaz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar and Information and Communications Technology Minister Muthana Gharaibeh.

He will also visit the EU-supported "Shamal Start" incubator in the Irbid Governorate, which enables innovative entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into viable start-ups and businesses, thus contributing to job creation and the diversification of the Jordanian economy, the statement concluded.