European Parliament vice president calls for supporting refugee-burdened Jordan

AMMAN — Vice President of the European Parliament and President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) David Sassoli on Saturday called for supporting refugee-hosting countries, especially Jordan.

Sassoli said that Jordan has extended utmost care and assistance to refugees to the point that it has become “obligatory” for the international community to support the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Sassoli made his remarks during the 15th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the UfM, which took place in Strasbourg, France on the 13th and 14th February.

Participating in the session, Lower House First Deputy Speaker MP Nassar Qaisi called on the parliaments of the assembly’s member states to support Jordan in the upcoming London conference.

The conference, slated for February 28, seeks to garner international support to help put Jordan on a sustainable growth path and transition to an export-led economy, in addition to attracting international businesses and investors to explore the commercial opportunities in Jordan.

The 15th meeting of the 280 members of the Parliamentary Assembly focused on the important topic of “the challenges of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean”, according to a UfM statement.