Experts discuss methods to cancer diagnosis

AMMAN — Modern methods need to be introduced in the diagnosis and treatment of cancers, especially in regard to immunotherapy, the Society of Hematology's 5th international conference has recommended.

Salah Abbasi, president of the society, said that among the modern treatment methods addressed during the three-day conference, which concluded on Friday, is the treatment by T Cells, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In press remarks during the closing ceremony of the conference, Abbasi said that the participants recommended raising citizens' awareness on symptoms that they should consult the doctor on and perform laboratory and radiological tests to detect blood diseases or tumors.

The head of the scientific committee of the conference, Ghadeer Abdeen, said that about 1,500 patients are treated at the National Centre for Thalassemia, including about 1,000 Jordanian patients, 270 Syrian patients and 230 from other nationalities.

Abdeen said that, according to the National Cancer Registry, there are 704 cases of leukemia and lymphoid glands detected annually, out of around 5000 cancer cases diagnosed every year.

The three-day conference discussed 27 scientific papers authored by 24 doctors from Germany, France, Britain, America and the United Arab Emirates in addition to Jordan, according to Petra.