Faraiah, Iraq's Ghanimi stress security ties, support for expatriates

By JT - Sep 19,2021 - Last updated at Sep 19,2021

AMMAN — Interior Minister Mazen Faraiah on Sunday met with his Iraqi counterpart Othman Ghanimi and an accompanying delegation, in the presence of a number of ministry officials and senior public security officers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation pertaining to combating terrorism and extremism, border security, fighting smuggling and human trafficking, exchanging information, developing trade through Al Karamah border crossing, stimulating investment and tourism, facilitating the granting of residency and visas, in addition to supporting Iraqi expatriates.

Upon Royal directives, the government constantly focuses on expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the security and economic fields, to achieve the countries’ common interests, the minister said.

The visit reflects the solid ties between the countries, their leaderships, governments and peoples, he added.

Faraiah expressed the ministry's readiness to overcome any obstacles Iraqis might face during their entry and residency in the Kingdom, in accordance with the applied regulations and instructions.

Ghanimi pointed out that his visit to Jordan aims to discuss the facilitation of trade, travel and investment.

The meeting also focused on obstacles Iraqi expatriates face, most notably residency fines, Ghanimi said.

He also highlighted the need to reconsider the security agreement signed between the countries in 2005.