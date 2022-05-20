Faraya inaugurates EU-funded conference, training centre at Interior Ministry headquarters

By JT - May 20,2022 - Last updated at May 20,2022

Interior Minister Mazen Faraya speaks during the inauguration of an EU-funded conference and training centre at the ministry's headquarters on Thursday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya on Thursday inaugurated an EU-funded conference and training centre at the ministry's headquarters.

The new centre, established by the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Decentralisation, Accountability and Integrity at the Local Level Programme (DAILL) in Jordan, aims to enhance capacity building of government employees in the fields of management, development and governance, in addition to offering training programmes.

Faraya said that the centre reflects the ministry's keenness on ensuring an empowering environment and providing training programmes to improve the skills of public sector staff, especially in development and management, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

UNDP Resident Representative in Jordan Randa Abul-Hassan, during the ceremony, said that UNDP established the new conference and training centre, the first green government building, to provide an appropriate environment for sustainable local development by optimising international standards of digitisation and digital transformation, strategic planning, and compliance to eco-related protocols and gender-based considerations.

The centre is a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified building, which reflects its adherence to green buildings perquisites.