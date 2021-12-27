Farmers affected by cross-border fires to receive compensation ‘next week’

AMMAN — The farmers affected by the drought of the Waleh Dam in Madaba will be compensated with a value of JD1 million, as well as a compensation of JD143,000 for farmers affected by the Israeli fires which extended across the borders, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

By the end of May 2021, Israeli fires spread to Jordanian farms in the northern Jordan Valley, approximately affecting 150 dunums, causing the loss of thousands of trees, the ministry stated.

Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson Lawrence Majali said that the ministry addressed the Cabinet after assigning specialised committees to limit the damages in the northern Jordan Valley and in the Waleh Dam, with the need to compensate the farmers.

“The Cabinet agreed to disburse the farmers’ compensation from the Agricultural Risk Fund,” Majali told The Jordan Times over the phone on Monday.

According to Majali, the area of ​​affected lands by the drought of the Waleh Dam is more than 2,000 dunums.

Lawrence indicated that the Jordanian government has asked Israel, through diplomatic frameworks, to compensate Jordanian farmers for their losses incurred by Israeli fires on the borders, adding that the compensation will be disbursed next week.