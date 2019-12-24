Farmers urged to take precautions ahead of heavy rains, cold front

AMMAN — The Jordan Valley Authority called on farmers to take the necessary precautions in preparation for the expected depression, cautioning them and the general public not to approach waterways, valleys, dams or irrigation channels.

Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Ali Kouz said in a recent statement that farmers should prepare for extreme weather conditions, as per the weather forecast, which expects heavy rains and torrents, especially in low-lying valleys.

“Farmers across the Kingdom, particularly in the Jordan Valley and Wadi Araba, can approach the Jordan Valley Authority for help at any time during the depression, as the authority will deploy its cadres to deal with developments in the weather situation,” he added.

The Authority will be in regular communication with the Operations and Control Centre at the Water Ministry, Water Ministry Spokesperson Omar Salameh said.

He noted that the joint cadres “will deal with all requests with the utmost responsibility”.

He added: “The farmers’ cooperation and adherence to instructions is vital in protecting their crops. Any failure to take necessary precautionary measures will make the cadres’ job unnecessarily difficult during the depression.”

Kouz noted that maintenance cadres from the Jordan Valley Authority have also removed waste and dirt that could cause flooding from small-ferry canals near irrigation canals.

“Our round-the-clock teams are well-prepared to receive any calls for help during the depression, covering an area stretching from the Northern Jordan Valley and Adasiyah areas to the south of the valley and the south of the Kingdom,” he concluded.