Fayez calls for more economic partnerships with France

Senate President Faisal Fayez meets with ambassador to Jordan Véronique Vouland Aneini in Amman on Tuesday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Jordan and France enjoy “deep-rooted” ties, where His Majesty King Abdullah is keen to further bolster bilateral cooperation in the political and economic fields, among others, Senate President Faisal Fayez said on Tuesday.

During a meeting with France’s ambassador to Jordan Véronique Vouland Aneini, Fayez praised relations with France, noting that Paris is a key partner in efforts to realise peace in the Middle East, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He called for increasing assistance from France and the European Union so Jordan can continue its vital role in achieving peace and its humanitarian role towards Syrian refugees.

The Senate president also stressed the need to create more economic partnerships, and urged France to benefit from the Kingdom’s investment opportunities. The French ambassador praised Jordan's support for international efforts aimed to end disputes, reach peace and fight terrorism in the Middle East.