Fayez calls for speeding up passage of e-crime law

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Monday called for combating law violations firmly and resolutely and holding accountable perpetrators and anyone who tries to disturb peace and social harmony.

At the beginning of a Senate session, Fayez mentioned several cases that saw attacks on public and private properties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Senate president said that some people use social media outlets to broadcast crimes and share them with the aim of damaging the Kingdom’s reputation, noting that Jordan today faces “waves of false news and rumours”.

He also expressed rejection of attempts on national and social security, highlighting the importance of applying the law equally to all.

Fayez also called for speeding up procedures to endorse the e-crime law to combat hate speech posts and organised attacks against the homeland and the social fabric through social media.

The Senate president also highlighted the importance of curbing the spread of weapons among the public in an unorganised way, calling for issuing licenses for carrying weapons.