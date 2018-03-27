Fayez urges steady EU support to Jordan

AMMAN — Senate President Faisal Fayez on Tuesday called on the European Union to increase its economic and financial assistance to refugee-burdened Jordan according to a steady strategy.

Fayez called on the EU to direct a portion of its financial support to the Kingdom to the state budget to help the country overcome economic challenges resulting from the Syrian refugee crisis and the turbulent surroundings, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting with the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) headed by Georges Dassis, Fayez voiced Jordan's pride in its advanced partnerships with the EU in various fields, stressing the importance of enhancing and building on them.

During the meeting, which was attended by the head of the Upper House's Financial and Economic Committee Rajai Muasher and President of the Jordanian-European Friendship Parliamentary Committee Alia Bouran, Fayez presented a briefing on the consequences of the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordan, Petra said.

Fayez said that Jordan has delivered around $10.3 billion in assistance for Syrian refugees since the start of the Syrian crisis until the end of 2017. "This has increased the budget deficit, the public debt, costs of living for Jordanians and the poverty and unemployment rates."

Valuing the EU's support to Jordan, Fayez called on the Union to commit to presenting sustainable financial aid similar to the assistance provided by the United States, according to Petra.

Also on Tuesday, Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury expressed Jordan's keenness on participating in the second Brussels conference on Syria, to be held by the EU on April 24-25, 2018, a ministry statement said.

During his meeting with EESC, Fakhoury highlighted the importance of Brussels conference to follow up on the international support pledges made during London Conference on Syria that was held in February 2016.

He said that Jordan sees the conference as an opportunity to share the Jordanian model in dealing with the refugee crisis, maintaining the momentum of action, and continuing the provision of support by financing and donor parties through innovative tools such as concessional loaning.

He said that the support should take into consideration the situation and needs of each country hosting Syrian refugees.

He called for utilising Jordanian capabilities and expertise in implementing projects related to refugees.

Fakhoury briefed EESC on the Jordan Response Plan to Syrian refugee crisis with its main sides that includes the refugees, the host communities and the budget.

For his part, Dassis underscored Jordan's efforts to realise peace and stability in the Middle East and hosting refugees.

He said that the Kingdom is a role model of stability and security, stressing the EU's commitment to support Jordan and His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to end the region's conflicts and resolve the Palestinian issue.