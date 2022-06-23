Female student shot dead on campus in northern Amman

You are here

Jun 23,2022

Representative image (Photo courtesy of Max Kleinen/Unsplash)

AMMAN — A female student succumbed to wounds she sustained on Thursday after an unidentified person shot her on the campus of a private university, north of the capital, Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and she died shortly after. 

The perpetrator is still at large, according to the police, who are conducting an investigation into the incident.

