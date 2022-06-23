You are here
Female student shot dead on campus in northern Amman
By JT - Jun 23,2022 - Last updated at Jun 23,2022
Representative image (Photo courtesy of Max Kleinen/Unsplash)
AMMAN — A female student succumbed to wounds she sustained on Thursday after an unidentified person shot her on the campus of a private university, north of the capital, Amman, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The student was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and she died shortly after.
The perpetrator is still at large, according to the police, who are conducting an investigation into the incident.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 21, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Jun 22, 2022
Opinion
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Jun 23, 2022
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.