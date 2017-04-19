You are here
First alleged female Daesh supporter on trial
By JT - Apr 19,2017 - Last updated at Apr 19,2017
AMMAN — The State Security Court (SSC) on Wednesday held a public hearing to look into the case of the first female suspected of supporting Daesh through Facebook.
The General Intelligence Department arrested the suspect in February, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
During the hearing, the court listened to the testimony of a witness, who is a security agent, before adjourning the session to listen to the testimonies of the other witnesses.
According to the charge list, the suspect promoted Daesh through publishing photos, videos and news of the terror organisation on her Facebook page, which she created in 2016, Petra added.
The suspect entered a not-guilty plea, denying the charge of "promoting the ideologies of Daesh".
Earlier in the year, the SSC started issuing maximum sentences of up to 10-year imprisonment against those found guilty of supporting or promoting the ideologies of Daesh and Jabhat Al Nusra terror groups.
The SSC’s new approach also applies to those who fought with these terror groups.
Before that, charges over the past three years used to reach a maximum of five years in jail.
