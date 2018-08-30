First int’l conference for nuclear medicine held in Amman

AMMAN — For the first time in Jordan and the Arab world, the International Conference for Nuclear Medicine was held in Amman by the Arab Society of Nuclear Medicine (ARSNM) and the Jordanian Society of Nuclear Medicine (JOSNM), under the patronage of HRH Princess Ghida, a statement by the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) said.

Running from August 29 to 31, the conference was organised in cooperation with the KHCC, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (WFNMB), the Asian Oceania Federation of Nuclear Medicine and Biology (AOFNMB), the Canadian Association of Nuclear Medicine and under the auspices of the European Association for Nuclear Medicine (EANM).

Deputising for Her Royal Highness, Minister of Health Mahmoud Al Sheyyab inaugurated the conference, following a two-day regional workshop organised by KHCC and IAEA, where international experts from the MD Anderson Cancer Centre and University of St Louis in the USA, introduced and discussed the latest diagnostic and therapeutic applications of nuclear medicine in cancer, the statement said.

President of the Conference, Akram Al Ibraheem, who is also the chairman of Nuclear Medicine Department at KHCC and president of JOSNM and ARSNM, explained that the conference addresses central issues and challenges experienced in areas of nuclear medicine advancement and provides participants with information on a variety of development opportunities in the field.

He added that the conference will provide the participating nuclear medicine physicians and professionals with a venue to maintain advanced knowledge and skills in various aspects of nuclear medicine, with a focus on new targeted treatments, theranostics, hybrid modalities, PET/CT and nuclear oncology, as well as advances in the effective radionuclides targeted treatments that have begun to give new hope to cancer patients, the statement read.

For his part, Khaled Al Khawaldeh, chair of the Scientific Committee, said that the conference brings an array of renowned speakers from leading organisations and institutions worldwide, including the Arab world.