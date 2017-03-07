Five Arab men on trial for Rakban terror attack links

AMMAN — State Security Court (SSC) Attorney General Brigadier General Ziad Odwan on Tuesday announced that the SSC prosecution office has referred the case of five Arab men charged with involvement in the June Rakban terrorist attack to the court for trial.

On June 21, Jordan declared the northern and northeastern border areas sealed military zones after a terrorist attack targeted a forward military post that served Syrian refugees on the northeastern front close to the Rakban Camp.

The attack by a car bomb resulted in the death of seven troops and the injury of 13 others.

The indicted men were arrested on the Jordanian border with Syria and are reportedly Daesh members.

The defendants are charged with committing terrorist acts by using explosives that led to the death of human beings, Petra reported, adding that the SCC said it will start looking into the case in the next few days.