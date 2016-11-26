Five dead, several injured in weekend incidents

By Rana Husseini - Nov 26,2016 - Last updated at Nov 26,2016

AMMAN — Five people, including two children, were killed in various accidents over the weekend in the Kingdom, official sources said.

A five-year-old was burnt to death in a fire that engulfed her home in an Amman suburb on Friday night, a senior Civil Defence Department (CDD) official said.

“Firefighters pulled the charred body of the victim from the house, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” the CDD official told The Jordan Times.

The body was taken to the National Centre for Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, according to a CDD statement.

The rest of the deaths were all as a result of traffic accidents, the CDD official added.

The latest traffic accident involving two vehicles occurred on Saturday and claimed the life of a man in Azraq area.

“The victim’s vehicle collided with another vehicle and he died on the spot,” the CDD official said.

The body was transported to Azraq Military Hospital for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, two men were killed in Theeban district in Madaba Governorate, over 30km southwest of Amman, on Friday in a car accident that involved two vehicles, the CDD official said.

“The two victims were in the same vehicle and were dead before rescue teams arrived to the scene,” the CDD official explained.

Also on Friday, the official said, a two year-old child was killed in a traffic accident that left 10 people injured.

Traffic officials were unavailable to comment on the accidents.