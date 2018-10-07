Five-year jail term for men who attempted double murder out of revenge

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation has upheld a May Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 35-year-old man to five years in prison after convicting him of attempting to murder two brothers in November 2016 to avenge his brother’s murder a year earlier.

The court declared the defendant guilty of firing at two brothers with a machine gun to avenge the murder of his brother by one of their sons on November 1 and handed him the maximum punishment.

Court documents said the defendant plotted to avenge the death of his brother by killing any of the victims’ family members.

On the day of the incident, the defendant and his brother, who was also sentenced to five years in the jail, drove towards the victims’ house, court documents maintained.

“The minute the defendants saw the victims, they opened fire with their machine guns, striking both men with several bullets,” according to court transcripts, which added that the defendants then fled from the area thinking that the victims were dead.

However, both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and survived the shooting, according to court documents.

The Court of Cassation ruled that the Criminal Court’s ruling was accurate and the defendant deserved the punishment he received.

The Court of Cassation was comprised of judges Mohammad Ibrahim, Yassin Abdullat, Saeed Mugheid, Bassem Mubeidin and Naji Zu’bi.