Flexible working hours will benefit working women, gov’t says

AMMAN — A Royal Decree has endorsed the Cabinet’s decision on the “flexible working hours by-law for 2017”, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

The by-law aims to boost the economic participation of various segments of society, especially working women, by opening up new and innovative opportunities in the workplace, according to an infograph published by the prime minister’s office.

Those expected to benefit from the by-law include workers who have been in their jobs for three consecutive years, workers with family responsibilities like pregnant women and those with family members who need direct attention, including children and ailing relatives, in addition to workers studying at university and workers with disabilities, according to the infograph.

The by-law allows reducing working hours if the nature of the work allows it and dividing weekly working hours in a manner that is compatible with the needs of the workers, provided they are not less than the usual working hours.

Options also include dividing weekly working hours over fewer days and dividing annual working days over certain months, without exceeding limits set by the law, in addition to allowing workers to finish their work without being physically present in the workplace.

Also on Wednesday, in a tweet on the Royal Court’s official account marking International Women’s Day, His Majesty King Abdullah wrote: “Celebrating Jordanian women, we look forward to the flexible working hours by-law to economically empower them and expand the job market #ABH”.

For his part, HRH Crown Prince Hussein posted on Instagram “On International Women’s Day, I salute all Jordanian women for what they contribute and sacrifice to our dear country #OurJordan”.