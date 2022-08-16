FM, Bahraini counterpart reaffirm cooperation

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, to discuss bolstering cooperation and review regional and international developments.

During their meeting, the two ministers affirmed their mutual keenness to expand “the horizons of cooperation” in various fields in a manner that reflects the depth of historical ties fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah and King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In a joint press statement, Safadi said that the talks focused on advancing bilateral relations, binding the two kingdoms, adding that the two sides agreed to institutionalise consultations between the two ministries, and to hold sectoral meetings between the two countries.

“A clear roadmap” for furthering cooperation will be prepared by the two ministries within a month, Safadi noted, highlighting the two countries' 2022 celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Jordanian-Bahraini diplomatic relations.

Safadi stressed that the Royal directives are clear, underlining the necessity of working “intensively, clearly and pragmatically towards activating cooperation in all fields”.

Regarding regional issues and common challenges, the Jordanian foreign minister said that “we agreed on the need to work to activate joint Arab action in a way that helps us deal with the many challenges plaguing the region.”

Reaffirming the centrality of the Palestinian cause, Safadi said that the two sides agreed that “the just and comprehensive peace that we want will only come through fulfilling all legitimate rights of Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to freedom and independence on their national soil, on the basis of the two-state solution, and in accordance with the approved references and the Arab Peace Initiative”.

Safadi also briefed Zayani on “the efforts exerted by the Kingdom to find a real political horizon to re-launch serious and effective negotiations leading us towards achieving comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which ends the occupation and embodies the independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital, on the June 4, 1967 lines.”

Safadi warned of a one-state solution which would perpetuate apartheid, and hinder achieving peace.

Safadi described any proposal other than the two-state solution as “absurd, futile theorising”.

"We all want peace. We want just peace. We want comprehensive peace, and in order for it to be just and comprehensive, our brothers in Palestine must realise their right to freedom and an independent, sovereign state,” he stressed.

Safadi also emphasised the “necessity of activating joint Arab action to solve the Syrian crisis through a political solution that guarantees Syria's unity and independence, rids it of terrorism, and places it once again on the path of restoring security and construction".

Turning to the situation in Iraq, Safadi voiced support for Iraq’s security and stability.

Reiterating Jordan’s recent welcome of the extension of the truce in Yemen, Safadi called for developing a comprehensive political solution according to approved references, in a way that ends the crisis in Yemen, guarantees the security of the Arab Gulf and serves its interests.

Safadi pointed to the congruity of Jordanian-Bahraini vision and actions to serve Arab issues, solve regional crises and activate joint Arab action in an institutional and operational manner that would positively reflect on the two kingdoms as well as the region.

In turn, the Bahraini foreign minister expressed delight in visiting Jordan, "for which Bahrain holds sincere love, appreciation and respect, as part of distinguished fraternal relations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and his brother, His Majesty King Abdullah.”

Zayani conveyed the greetings of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa and reaffirmed the unwavering Bahraini support for Jordan to ensure its security, stability and prosperity.

Zayani described his talks with Safadi as “fruitful and comprehensive”, discussing areas of cooperation within the framework of bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Bahrain’s foreign minister said he and Safadi agreed “to intensify communication to deepen political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries' foreign ministries, increase joint coordination, and unify positions in all international forums in light of the major challenges, crises and conflicts that the region is witnessing, which require a lot of attention, follow-up and continued consultation.”

“In regard to political and diplomatic cooperation, we discussed developments, challenges and crises facing the countries of the region that threaten their security, stability and development,” Zayani said.

“We stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation to support all efforts and endeavours aimed at reaching political solutions that consolidate peace, stability and prosperity for the benefit of all countries and people in the region,” Zayani added.

Reviewing the outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Development Summit, the two sides concurred with following up on bilateral coordination to materialise these outcomes, and benefitting from the positive atmosphere created by the summit to strengthen strategic partnerships between the participating countries and the US, the Bahraini FM noted.

"We discussed a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including the Palestinian issue, war in Yemen, Iran’s nuclear programme, the war in Ukraine, global food security, the energy crisis, and other important issues of international concern,” Zayani added.

On the Palestinian issue, Zayani said that “both countries' stance towards it is solid and permanent, calling for ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and pushing the peace process in the Middle East, in order to reach a comprehensive and just settlement that preserves the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state in accordance with the two-state solution, international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Zayani said that both Jordan and Bahrain are appreciative of the Egyptian role in materialising an armistice in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the need to sustain it for the benefit of Palestinians and Israelis.

“We also underscored the importance of joint action to support efforts to establish peace, promote the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and fraternity among people of different religions and beliefs, and to combat fanatic ideologies and terrorist organisations, as they threaten regional the security and stability,” Zayani concluded.