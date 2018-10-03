FM briefed on Yemen peace push by UN envoy

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffith, a ministry statement said.

During a meeting to discuss developments, in efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, Safadi stressed the need to exert every effort to resolve the crisis in the war-torn country through a formula based on the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, the Gulf Initiative and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s support for the UN envoy’s efforts in carrying out his duties and responsibilities, pointing out the importance of “efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to protect civilians and meet the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people”.

For his part, the UN envoy briefed Safadi on the latest developments and contacts he made with regional and international parties to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in Yemen and reach a political solution to the crisis.

The UN envoy also voiced his appreciation for the Kingdom’s gesture to host the UN mission for Yemen.