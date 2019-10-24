FM to head delegation to Non-Aligned Movement Summit

AMMAN — Deputising for His Majesty King Abdullah, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will head Jordan’s delegation to the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Under the theme "Upholding the Bandung Principles to ensure concerted and adequate response to the challenges of the contemporary world", the summit is scheduled to be held from October 25-26, according to a ministry statement.

In addition to releasing a final declaration after the two-day gathering, the summit is expected to adopt the Baku Declaration and issue a statement on Palestine, according to the ministry.

Jordan is a founding member of the NAM, the principles of which were inspired by the 1955 Bandung Conference, as the Kingdom was among the 29 participating countries that laid down the general principles of the movement, the statement said.

NAM is a forum for political coordination and consultation composed of 120 member states from the developing world, according to the NAM website.