By JT - May 31,2017 - Last updated at May 31,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed means to develop Jordanian-Emirati bilateral relations at all levels.

At their Abu Dhabi meeting, both ministers went over the latest regional developments, especially those related to the Syrian crisis, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and efforts exerted to defeat terrorism through military, security and ideological approaches, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of sustaining cooperation and coordination to serve the interests of both countries and Arab and Islamic causes.

The Emirati official underlined the "deep-rooted" ties between the UAE and the Kingdom, and both countries' leadership's keenness to further develop them at all levels.

He also praised Jordan's continuous efforts to enhance pan-Arab cooperation and help achieve regional security and stability.

Safadi commended the good reputation of the UAE at the regional and international levels, expressing Amman's keenness to boost cooperation with Abu Dhabi in all fields.