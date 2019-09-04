FM, Iraqi counterpart discuss ties over phone

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Alhakim on Wednesday discussed measures taken to boost the growing partnership between the two countries and expand cooperation in all fields.

During a phone call, the two sides stressed the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and partnership in all areas to achieve growth and prosperity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The ministers also went over regional developments as part of their coordination to overcome challenges to greater regional stability and security, Petra added.