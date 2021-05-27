FM, Japanese counterpart talk ties, region

By JT - May 27,2021 - Last updated at May 27,2021

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday received a phone call from Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and discussed international efforts aiming to launch serious and effective negotiations to realise a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

Safadi and Motegi also went over means to sustain the ceasefire and halt the illegal Israeli practices that undermine opportunities to realise peace in the region. Talks also focused on enhancing cooperation under the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi praised the Japanese position calling for the two-state solution, stressing the importance of the Japanese role in supporting international efforts towards realising peace based on the two-state solution according to international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

He also called on Israel to respect the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites, as well as to halt continuous violations and attacks in the occupied Palestinian territories and at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

In this regard, Safadi noted that Israeli procedures of forceful displacement represent a provocative behaviour that undermines international endeavours to realise peace in the region.

For his part, the Japanese minister stressed the importance of the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, praising the Kingdom’s role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, to push the peace process forward.

The two ministers agreed to continue coordination and consultation, voicing keenness to develop new mechanisms to further enhance strategic cooperation between Amman and Tokyo.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi met with a delegation from France's National Assembly's Committee on National Defence and Armed Forces over means to enhance relations and increase coordination at the bilateral and regional levels to deal with the latest developments, mainly the dangerous conditions in Jerusalem, Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories, according to a separate Foreign Ministry statement.

The minister praised France’s unaltered position in supporting the two-state solution, which the Kingdom stresses is the sole way to resolve the conflict.

For their part, the delegates praised the “solid” Jordanian-French ties, voicing their country’s keenness to develop them in all fields.

They also commended the Kingdom’s role in reaching the ceasefire in Gaza and supporting regional security and stability, in addition to Amman’s role in hosting refugees.