FM, Kuwait counterpart discuss ties, region

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Monday received Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, who is on a visit to the Kingdom conveying a message to His Majesty King Abdullah from Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The two ministers held extended discussions over furthering Jordanian-Kuwaiti cooperation in various sectors, as well as regional developments, drawing attention to means of addressing regional crises to serve Arab issues and enhancing joint Arab action, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Talks also focused on ways to realise a fair peace, which is reached through the two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Safadi and Sheikh Ahmed reviewed preparations for holding the upcoming Kuwait-hosted Joint Jordanian-Kuwaiti Higher Committee meeting, to ensure practical outcomes to further the existing cooperation between the two countries.

The two top diplomats also stressed institutionalising cooperation towards enhancing food security and combating coronavirus pandemic and its repercussions, stressing their countries keenness to maintain the high pace of bilateral cooperation in all fields, according to the statement.

Safadi and Sheikh Ahmed also highlighted the continued work and coordination, in line with a “clear vision”, towards increasing economic, investment, tourism and educational cooperation for the best interest of the two countries.

In press remarks that followed the meeting, Safadi said that Jordan and Kuwait next year will celebrate the 60 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, pointing out that Kuwait is the second largest investor in the Kingdom.

Safadi added that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) over the years has managed projects whose value surpassed $500 million.

Expressing gratitude for Kuwait’s efforts towards Amman, Safadi said that there are more than 60,000 Jordanians reside in Kuwait, while some 4,000 Kuwaiti students are receiving education in the Kingdom.

Safadi also highlighted the two countries common stances, notably those related to the Palestinian cause, stressing that the Jordanian and Kuwaiti stances are “firm and clear”, towards resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in a way that ensures a comprehensive and just peace, based on the two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders.

Safadi also highlighted the common stances related to intensifying efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and reaching a political solution that protects Syrian citizens.

Iraq’s security and stability is a strategic goal for Jordan and Kuwait, he emphasised, noting discussions went over means of supporting Iraqi government’s efforts towards rebuilding their country and establishing stability.

Sheikh Ahmed said that the letter he delivered to His Majesty came in recognition of the Kingdom’s stances, notably Jordan’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, including dispatching aid and medical assistance, as well as extending condolences over the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.