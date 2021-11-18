FM stresses effective action to realise Mideast peace at Oslo ministerial meet

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi participated in a ministerial meeting in Oslo on Wednesday (Photo courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi participated in a ministerial meeting in Oslo to coordinate international aid to the Palestinian people, organised by the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for the Coordination (AHLC)

Safadi stressed the need to move effectively to achieve a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution that establishes an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967, living in peace and security along with Israel, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Safadi stressed that while efforts must be intensified to achieve a just peace, work must be done to provide economic contribution to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He stressed that this economic solution cannot substitute the political solution required to achieve the two-state solution, but rather a conducive factor in its realisation.

Safadi said that necessary economic support must be provided to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), adding that all obtacles, including those imposed by the Paris Protocol, must be removed, in a way that paves way for trade and investment.

Safadi highlighted that maintaining calm requires ceasing illegal Israeli measures, which had sparked tension this year, stressing that Jordan will continue to make every possible effort, in coordination with the PNA, to achieve a just peace.

Prior to the ministerial meeting, Safadi met with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to discuss bolstering economic cooperation between Jordan and Palestine as well as preparations for the meeting of the Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee to be held on December 17.

Shtayyeh and Safadi discussed developments related to the Palestinian issue and efforts to achieve peace that meets all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people on the basis of the two-state solution.

Shtayyeh valued the Kingdom's consistent supportive stance towards Palestine, and its main role led by His Majesty King Abdullah to ensure that all the rights of the Palestinian people are met.

The meeting affirmed the continuation of coordination and consultation pertaining to the developments on the Palestinian issue.