FM, US envoy discuss anti-terror drive

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US special presidential envoy for the global coalition against the Daesh terror group Brett McGurk on Wednesday reviewed the latest developments in the global war against terrorism and the coalitions’ victories against terror groups.

Safadi stressed that the Kingdom would continue its role as an effective partner in international efforts targeting terrorists and their dark ideologies, according to a ministry statement.

Both sides went over the latest developments in the Syrian crisis, especially in southern Syria and the international endeavours aimed at reaching a political solution to the conflict.

The minister highlighted the importance of joining efforts to end the crisis through a political solution accepted by all Syrians, one that leads to an end to their suffering, maintains the territorial integrity of the country and reestablishes security and stability to allow refugees to return to their country.

For his part, McGurk expressed his country’s appreciation of the effective Jordanian role in the war against terrorism and its humanitarian efforts in shouldering the burdens of the Syrian refugee influx, despite the Kingdom’s economic challenges.