FM voices Kingdom's support for Bahrain

By JT - May 25,2017 - Last updated at May 25,2017

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in a phone call on Wednesday with his Bahraini counterpart Khalid Al Khalifa, stressed Jordan's rejection of any threats to the security of Bahrain, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi stressed the Kingdom's strong support to Bahrain's stability. During the conversation, the two ministers voiced their keenness on developing bilateral ties upon the directives of the two countries' leaderships. They also discussed the latest regional developments.