Foreign labour still main challenge for local market — DoS

AMMAN — Despite the improvements achieved over the years, the Jordanian labour market is still facing many challenges, on top of which is the issue of foreign labour, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said in a statement on Sunday.

The average monthly salary in the public and private sector has increased from JD60 in the mid-1970’s to JD211 in the 1990’s, reaching JD493 in 2016. The number of social security subscribers increased from 366,000 in 2000 to 1,227,110 in 2016, according to DoS.

However, foreign labour has been taking large numbers of jobs, consequently increasing joblessness among Jordanians, the statement said. Another challenge lies in female engagement in the economy, which still stands below desired levels.

In 2017, Jordanians’ participation in the labour market reached 60, 8 per cent for men and 17,3 for women with a total average of 39 per cent.