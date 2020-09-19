AMMAN — The Kingdom’s foreign trade volume of commodities (national exports, re-exported commodities and imports) in 2019 stood at JD19.631 billion, the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) said on Saturday.

An ACC study, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, showed that the value of national exports last year went up to JD4.992 billion, 41.6 per cent of which were exported to Arab countries, 28.6 per cent to North America free trade agreement countries (Canada, the US and Mexico) and 19.9 per cent to non-Arab Asian countries.

The study also revealed that Jordan’s imports of commodities dropped in 2019 to JD13.729 billion compared with JD14.420 billion in 2018, noting that commodities’ imports amounted for 69.9 per cent of the total foreign trade in 2019.

The Kingdom’s imports of commodities last year were distributed to several countries, where non-Arab Asian countries accounted for 35.2 per cent of Jordan’s imports, Arab countries for 25.8 per cent, European countries for 19.8 per cent and 9.5 per cent for North America free trade agreement countries.

The study also showed that the value of re-exported goods totalled JD910 million compared with JD828 million in 2018, marking an increase of 9.9 per cent.

Saudi Arabia, China and the US topped the list of countries that Jordan imports from, while the US, Saudi Arabia and India are the biggest destinations for Jordanian exports, said the ACC.

The study also referred to factors that contributed to developing the Kingdom’s foreign trade, including security, stability an investment-friendly environment, ease of doing business and access to market.