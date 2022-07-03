Foreign workers who rectified legal status can now apply for work permit — Labour Ministry

AMMAN — Non-Jordanian workers who faced deportation after the end of the grace period to rectify their status are now allowed to receive work permits as per the Labour Ministry procedures, the ministry said on Sunday. Foreign labourers can benefit from the decision after they rectify their status, pay fees for issuing work permits and pay due fines for being late for registering for work permits, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The grace period granted for non-Jordanian workers ends by the end of the workday of September 1.