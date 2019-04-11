Four Jordanians out of 55 held in Syria released

AMMAN — Four Jordanians detained in Syria have been released, one of which arrived back in the Kingdom on Tuesday, while two have obtained emergency travel documents and were “on their way back” on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry said.

The fourth Jordanian has returned to his home in Damascus, where he resides with his family, a statement from the ministry, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, added.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministry’s operations department is overseeing the proceedings of the release and return of eight Jordanian detainees whom the Syrian authorities decided to release earlier this week.

“The Jordanian Embassy in Damascus is in contact with the relevant authorities to finalise the release procedures of the four remaining Jordanians, and to ensure that they have the necessary documents facilitating their swift return to the Kingdom,” Qudah added.

He noted that the ministry has contacted the families of the citizens to inform them of the decision of their release, Petra reported.

The release of the Jordanian nationals followed the summoning of Syrian Chargé d’Affaires in Amman Ayman Alloush for the fourth time and demanding that the Syrian authorities release Jordanians who have been held without providing clear reasons for their arrest.

Foreign Ministry records indicate that 30 Jordanian nationals have been arrested in the northern neighbour since the reopening of the border crossing last year, while 25 others were arrested prior to that, according to Qudah.

The spokesperson reiterated that his ministry continues to communicate with the Syrian authorities, via the Syrian embassy in Amman and the Jordanian Embassy in Syria, to ensure the release of the remaining detainees, locate the place where they are being held and arrange visits from the Jordanian Embassy, in accordance with the relevant laws.

“The case of Jordanian detainees, regardless of their location, is a priority to the Foreign Ministry and it will continue to follow up on their cases through all the available diplomatic channels,” Qudah reaffirmed.